Our beautiful mother, Vera Young (Curtis), born August 23, 1927, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019 at Victoria, BC. She was 92. Predeceased by husband, Art Young; sisters, Grace, Edna, Barb and Kay; brothers, Ted, Fred and Rae; sister-in-law, Marg; brothers-in-law, Phil and Ed. Survived by sister, Vi (Lorne) and brother, Al and many nieces and nephews. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Doug (Meredith), daughters Lorrie (Jim) and Jan (Keith); grandchildren Ross (Lisa) and Darren Alexander, Scott, Amy and Laura Young; great-grandchildren Emily and Owen. Vera lived a full life, loved her family and treasured her friendships. She was a long-time resident of Esquimalt and was a talented sewer, knitter and crafter. She was well known for her handmade St. Paul's church mice crafted for church bazaars. Vera was warm, thoughtful, considerate of others, grateful and kind. Her love and strength will always be with us. She will be forever missed.



There will be a private celebration of life for immediate family only.

