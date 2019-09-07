Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Ellenor Hocking. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

HOCKING, Vera Ellenor (Stacey) 1923 - 2019 Vera was born 25 March 1923 in Dauphin, Manitoba and died peacefully on Friday, 16 August 2019 at the Sidney All Care Residence. Despite declining physical health her mental acuity remained to the end. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years William Wilberforce Hocking and is survived by her children Patricia, William (Margaret), Daniel (Cindy), Victoria and Catherine (Dave) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vera grew up in Burnaby, BC with six brothers through the depths of the Great Depression. The experience instilled in her life-long habits of thrift and hard work, which she strongly encouraged in her children and grandchildren. As a stay-at-home Mum with a growing family in Victoria, she contributed as much as possible through sewing, knitting, vegetable gardening and other traditional activities. Each summer she picked blackberries along with her children and sold them at the meager price of 25 cents per potful to raise sufficient funds for a family camping trip up island the last week of August. Throughout her life Vera retained a passion for learning: after retirement she enrolled in university courses in history and other subjects. She was never happier than when reading, whether for her own enjoyment or to her children or grandchildren. She also greatly valued formal education and took particular pride in all of the university degrees attained by succeeding generations. Only a few years after her last child was born, Vera commenced work on a part-time basis in the Classified Department at the Victoria Press. After the family moved to Vancouver a few years later, she became the Stenographer for the Medical Health Officer for the North Shore Health Department. She was proud of this achievement, took her responsibilities seriously and remained in the position for more than a decade. In retirement Vera took up the game of golf, which her husband also resumed after a long hiatus during the family-raising years. Together they enjoyed many happy years as members of the Vancouver Golf Club. Treating the children and grandchildren to fine meals at the club's excellent restaurant created treasured memories for all. Retirement also afforded opportunities for travel to Europe, the USA and across Canada. Although Vera delighted in experiencing different cultures, many of her trips were focused on visits to her children and grandchildren who had become widely distributed in pursuit of their own careers. We wish to give special thanks to the staff at Sidney All Care who made Vera as comfortable as possible in her declining years. Condolences may be offered at







