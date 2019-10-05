BLANN, Vera Mary Born February 24, 1924 in Sussex, England, passed away peacefully and joined her beloved late husband, George on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019. A determined lady and a character with a good spirit even through recent difficult medical issues. She will be missed by sons, Malcolm (Carol) who were with her at her passing, and William; niece, Lynn Mackintosh and great niece, Kelly Helgason, and in England, nieces, Wendy (Will), Jean; nephew, Terry (Mary); great nieces, Carolyn (Tim), Katherine (Stephen), Claire (Mat) and great grand nephew, Charlie. Thanks to all the caring, friendly staff at Christie's Carriage House, her favourite pub. Special thanks all who cared for her during her residency at Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria. They are an exceptional dedicated group of people! No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019