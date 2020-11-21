1/
Vera May McClanaghan
McCLANAGHAN, Vera May (née Richmond) Died peacefully and unexpectedly on November 9th, 2020 in Victoria, BC at the age of 91. She was lovingly devoted to her husband, Alfie, of 66 years; her six children [Edward (Daphne), Dale (Lillian), Heather (Steven), Elda, Elaine and Kelvin (Eleanor)], her seven grandchildren (Rebecca, Colleen, Ryan, Amanda, Erica, Denise and Lauren), their spouses; and four great-grandchildren (Coralee, Evelyn, Savannah and Isobel). Vera is survived by seven siblings (Charles, Roy, Ruth, Marjorie, Jim, Edward, and Clinton) and predeceased by four of her siblings (Joseph, Ethel, Glen, and George) and her parents (Rolla and Elsie Richmond). Vera was born on February 9, 1929 in Parkside, Saskatchewan and moved with her family to Victoria in 1942. She graduated from B.C. Bible Institute (Western Pentecostal Bible College) in 1947. Vera was blessed with life-long good health and an appreciation of beauty in nature; whether it was in her garden, in mountain meadows or a hillside in Hawaii. Her love for others ran deeply as demonstrated by her kindness to all. Vera's life is a legacy and testament of 1 Corinthians 13:13 "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
