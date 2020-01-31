NEILSON, Vera Vera died peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on January 21, 2020 at Oak Bay Lodge where she was tenderly cared for 8 years. Two weeks shy of her 95th birthday she leaves to mourn her son, Larry (Vicki) Neilson and her daughter, Deanna Hutchings and four beloved grandchildren: Steve, Joanna, Kevin and Kristopher and one great-grandchild, Sarah. Predeceased by her husband, Gunnar, in 2002. With heartfelt gratitude to Dr Mike Mawdsley and all the staff at Oak Bay Lodge. A service is not planned at this time.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020