McKINSTRY, Vera P. (Pat) September 12, 1929 - January 24, 2019 Pat passed away in Victoria on January 24. Predeceased by husband, Grant in 2016 and the last of her siblings, Sandy, in 2018, Pat is survived by her loving family: son, Ross; daughter, Jill (Roland Milkert); and her much loved granddaughter, Julia. We are very grateful to Dr. Michael Mawdsley for his care of our Mom. She will be forever missed by her family, dear friends and extended family. No service by request. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019