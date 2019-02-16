WOOD, Vern February 21, 1935 - February 12, 2019 Sadly Vern passed away unexpectedly from a fall during an illness. Loving and devoted dad to Jivan who was the light of his life. Vern was a gentle soul, a true gentleman, and always unfailingly supportive. He will be missed by those who had the privilege to know him. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences to www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019