Service Information A.L. Mattatall Funeral Home 217 Portland Street Dartmouth , NS B2Y1J5 (902)-461-0700 Obituary

TRENHOLM, Verna Clara Passed away on 3 March 2020, age 96, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. She was born in Imperoyal, Dartmouth, daughter of the late Samuel MacKenney and Clara (Reid). She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Harold Merklinger), and June (James Crouse) of Dartmouth, and Lynne (Kevin) Ronneseth of Victoria, BC; sister Aileen (Al) Burgess of Dartmouth, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin Walter Trenholm, brothers Carl MacKenney of St. John, NB, and Elmer MacKenney of Victoria, BC, sisters Ruth Moore of Victoria and Marjorie (Ted) Naugle of Dartmouth. Verna was a caring and fun-loving person. She leaves many friends including those from Dartmouth Curling Club, Brightwood Golf Club, Engineers' Wives, and local bridge groups. She lived in various places across Canada, including Moncton, Fredericton, Trois Rivieres, Montreal, Vancouver and Victoria, returning to Dartmouth in 1959. She worked as a bank and school secretary, typed many university student theses and did volunteer work for schools and hospitals. Her family wishes to give thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Parkland Glasgow Hall for their loving care and kindness over the past five years. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Fernwood Cemetery, Port Elgin, New Brunswick. The family would appreciate donations to any charity, in particular, Dartmouth General Hospital Charitable Foundation, 325 Pleasant St., Dartmouth NS, B2Y 4G8. Letters of condolence may be addressed to the Trenholm family at P.O. Box 494, Dartmouth NS, B2Y 3Y8. Online condolences may be sent to:





