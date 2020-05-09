MONKS, Verna Lucille (Mackintosh) April 12, 1923 - May 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts to announce that Mom passed away peacefully at her home in Royston with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Ray (2002) and son Tom (2012). She is survived by son Ken (Sandra), granddaughters, Amanda (Richard) and Nicole (Clark). Mom loved to travel and made many trips from BC to Yuma, Reno, Mexico and everywhere in between, as well as several trips to Hawaii. More importantly, Mom instilled strong family values to her sons. Many thanks to Dr. Gee, Dr. Reggler and all of the VIHA home support staff that have helped Mom over the years. A small family gathering has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.