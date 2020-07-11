1/1
Verna May HOOKER
June 28, 1924 - July 01, 2020
{ "" }
Verna passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 1st, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Albert, she will be dearly missed by her 4 children: Linda with spouse Gordon, Darryl with spouse Penny, Cheryl with spouse Richard, and Randy with partner Barbara. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was a congenial, caring soul with a great sense of humor. Verna helped everyone she met feel the joy in life. In lieu of flowers, please make a point of reaching out to friends, acquaintances and even strangers with simple acts of kindness in her memory. Due to Covid 19, the celebration of her 96 years of life will be held at a later date.

Many thanks to the staff at Berwick House on Shelbourne for their dedication and care.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
