Vernon August James Richards
RICHARDS, Vernon August James Vernon Richards, born September 25, 1920 in Scott, SK; passed away November 21, 2020, Victoria, BC at the age of 100 years. In 1950 Vern settled in Victoria, BC after living throughout Canada. He enjoyed his career with the Provincial Government and truly appreciated the fine people he worked with until his retirement in 1985. Vern was an active member of the First Metropolitan United Church. Vern was known for his love of stamp collecting, playing the guitar and reading. He attended 'The Muffin Break' stamp meetings and showed his excellent stamp collections at various places across N. America winning many awards. Vern participated in different bands including the Organaires giving him the joy of entertaining. They travelled around Greater Victoria and up Island performing at many Legion branches. Vern is survived by his younger sister Eileen Wade, Victoria, BC and dear friend Marlene Schlotterbeck and her family Tracey (Jim) Marshall and Laura Schlotterbeck, Victoria, BC. Also nieces Lynda (Jack) Elphick, Calgary, AB; Sue (Darwin) Harmon, Westbank, BC; Karen (Peter) Young, Burlington, ON and nephews Joe McAuley, Phoenix, AZ; Dr. Jim Richards (Elke Schweda) Ottawa, ON. Family and friends want to thank the staff at Beacon Hill Villa for the dedication and care given Vern during his time there. Vern you are always in our hearts - love you. Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of life will not take place at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at firstmemorialsaanich.com.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
