WOODRUFF, Vernon John January 7, 1933 - February 13, 2020 Vern was born in Comox, BC and died in Victoria, BC. Family was the centre of Vern's life and he is survived and loved dearly by his wife, Carole; his children: Roger (Ella, deceased), Kelly (John), Coreen, Shannon and Michelle (Rachel); predeceased by sons, Patrick (Satoko) and Neil. Adored by his grandchildren: Chris, Kyle, Andrew, Taylor, Gillian, Matthew, Mila, Lucca and Jamie and their respective families. Beloved by his brother, Al; his sisters (Grace and Ruby - deceased); his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and John Schuurman; and his many nieces and nephews. Cherished by his close friends Marg and Norm Kerr and extended family in England. It is with heavy but joyful hearts that we will Celebrate Vern's Life at an Open House, 6560 B Bella Vista Drive, Victoria, BC on Saturday, February. 29, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:30pm (words to be shared at 2:30 pm). Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020