Vernon Roy Michell, born in Victoria March 28, 1931, passed away at Saanich Peninsula Hospital at the age of 88. Predeceased by parents Tom and Ruby Michell, step-mother Mabel Michell, brothers Francis and Wilmer, sisters Shirley, Gloria and Yvonne, daughter-in-law Cindy. Survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy who was his partner in farm and family, their two sons Tom (Lorraine) and Terry (Celia), his six grandchildren Jennifer (Brendan), Kevin (Jamie), Nicole (Matt), Greg, Erin (Stewart), Kellie, and three great-grandchildren Ryan, Luke and Zoe, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Born as part of the 4th generation to a pioneer farming family, Vern's passion for agriculture began at a young age when his grandfather taught him to work the fields with horse and plow. In his early years he had fun playing baseball and later became an avid bowler winning numerous championships. He enjoyed digging for clams and fishing for coho off Island View Beach after spending the day in the fields. During the off season he'd be found splitting cedar shakes in the backyard. Many stories were told of working alongside his father and brothers, clearing land for crops, the various farming techniques and equipment used over the decades. Vern became a director of the Saanich Fruit Growers' Association in the early 2000's. In recent years, he would be found in the berry shed, driving his red truck through the fields checking on the crops, or at the farm market, always whistling as he went about his day. Vern had a great sense of humour and enjoyed chatting with customers at the market, many of whom became close friends over the years. He was mentor to the 5th and 6th generations and was overjoyed to see the young 7th generation's enthusiasm in farming. He was well known for his extensive knowledge of weather patterns and talent for predicting the forecast. Vern's devotion to the family business showed as he contributed to the daily operations of the farm until shortly before his passing. He will be remembered as a proud farmer, expert weather forecaster, story teller, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, neighbour and friend.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm September 24th at the Saanich Fairgrouds.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care (2166 Mt. Newton X Rd, Saanichton BC, V8M 2B2) or Mt. Newton Centre (2158 Mt. Newton X Rd, Saanichton BC, V8M 2B2).

