Service Information Pacific Coast Cremation 3212 Jacklin Road Victoria , BC V9B 0J5 (778)-433-9344 Obituary

ALLEN, Victor It is with great sadness that the family of Victor Allen announces his passing on February 12, 2020 in Sidney, Victoria at the age of 94 years. Victor was born April 30, 1925, in Ramsgate, England. He was a Royal Army Educational Corps veteran and served from 1943-1947. He immigrated from the United Kingdom to Canada in 1960 and became a Canadian citizen in 1965. He obtained both his Bachelors & Masters degrees in Business Studies at the University of Dublin and was granted a Senior Certificate in Municipal Administration (British Columbia) in 1981. Victor spent most of his employment years working at all levels of government in the Northwest Territories (NWT), Alberta and British Columbia. Twelve of those employment years included working as a Clerk Treasurer and an Interim Clerk Administrator in the Village of Tahsis, and various other municipalities including: Village of Fort St. James, Port Clements, Granisle, Valemount, Districts of Kent and Peachland as well as the town of Gibsons. Victor worked in both the Federal and Provincial elections, where he served as Supervising Deputy Returning Officer at polling stations. He was also a Returning Officer for about 24 municipal elections and referenda, which included Chief Election Officer for the District of Hope at the 1993 municipal general election, their last under the ward system. Victor was an active member of the voluntary community. While residing in the NWT settlements he volunteered his time in community clubs. He was a founding member and secretary of the Tahsis Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of Tahsis Hospital Society as both Vice Chair and Chairman. Victor also served on the Board of James Bay New Horizons and the Board of James Bay Neighborhood Environment Society, and for a while he was also "delivery boy" as he liked to call himself for Greater Victoria Public Library's shut-ins service. He also did voluntary work at Beckley Farm Lodge, in the neighbourhood of James Bay. Victor married Georgina Sigola-Allen in May 1996, and moved his family from London, England to the James Bay area, where he was a longtime resident. He is survived by his beloved wife, his stepchildren Rosetta and Albert, and his four grandchildren who know him has 'Khulu' - Immanuel, Malakai, Nicholas and Albert Jr., sisters and brothers-in-laws, as well as many nieces and nephews some of whom live abroad. Victor valued his many friends and will be deeply missed. He will always be remembered by his loved ones as a very kind and caring man who doted on his family. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital who attended to Victor during his short stay. There will be a gathering to celebrate Victor's life at a later date. Location and details to follow. Memorial donations in Victor's memory can be made to the SPCA Sidney. Condolences may be offered to the family at







