With sadness we announce that Victor passed away peacefully at the age of 99 years. Victor was born in St. John New Brunswick in 1921 but grew up in Sherbrook Quebec. He came to Victoria in 1941 as a Sergeant in the 17th Company of the Canadian Provost Corps. He was predeceased by his wife Gwen whom he was married to for 70 years. Victor is survived by his son Daryl, daughter in law Sharron, granddaughter Erin, brothers Jack and Harold, sister Beverly and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Broadmead Veteran's Lodge for their kindness, assistance and support. Dad will be missed for his warm smile, his sense of humour and his big heartedness.

