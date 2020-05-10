This week will mark your 65th birthday and we are all at the Royal Oak Cemetery adorning your monument with flowers, bows and love. The grandchildren are running around in the sun and we are building memories still because of you The park at Belmont Market is complete and your old friend, the one who was waiting to work on the development with you, helped dedicate your name in memory. After a life's commitment to helping build communities in Saanich, North Saanich, Colwood and Langford - there is now a spot for the community to thank you. This week's park opening is delayed, but we will all be there on your birthday, 25 years later to open up a time capsule with the City and the Westshore School community. Mom is happy that you are resting in peace knowing that your heart would break to see what has been happening to the world. Schools, restaurants and offices are closed and so is McMinn park where your benches sit in the sun with no noisy children playing. The "stop work" orders here are matched only by your celebration of life at Bear Mountain just over 2 years ago. This week, of all weeks, you would smile knowing that we will be choosing a recipient of the Victor Chen Memorial Engineering scholarship. These students are all so deserving and we hope that your story impacts these future engineers like you have in our lives. You are remembered. Rest in Peace.



