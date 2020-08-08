Victor was born in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, a small community South of Halifax. After graduating from high school, he attended Dalhousie University where Victor obtained a commerce and a law degree. Victor then joined the law department at CPR where he articled and worked for several years in both the Winnipeg and Calgary offices. While in Winnipeg he met Shirley. Victor and Shirley were married in Manitoba in 1959 and subsequently moved to Calgary where they spent the majority of their working years. Victor left CPR in 1966 and formed a law firm with three other Dalhousie graduates called Burstall, Clarke, Jones and Coady, currently known as Burstall LLP. The couple retired in 1992 and moved to their summer home on Shuswap Lake where they lived for 10 years before moving to Victoria. While in Calgary Victor obtained his private pilot's license and became an avid flier with his famous "Burstall Bounce" landing well known to many aviators at the Springbank Airport. Once settled in Victoria, Victor purchased a 36 foot cabin cruiser and became an avid sailor, his dockings were almost as exciting as his landings. Victor volunteered his time to several charities as well as certain committees of the City of Calgary. Victor was an admirer of Winston Churchill, and helped establish the Vancouver Island chapter of the International Churchill Society. He was well travelled and particularly enjoyed racquet sports and fly fishing. Shirley predeceased Victor as did his two brothers, William and Robert. Victor will be missed by his daughter Chris of Grande Prairie, his son Dale of Calgary, their spouses Allan and Stacey, his grandchildren Emily and Cooper, Victor's two sisters, Margaret and Jean, and his relatives and many friends. A celebration of life will be planned in the future, but due to the ongoing restrictions on gatherings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a date has not been set. In lieu of flowers friends may make a donation in memory of Victor to the Parkinson Association of Alberta by telephone at 1-800-561-1911, by mail at #120, 6835 Railway Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2H 2V6, or at http://parkinsonassociation.ca/
"We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." Winston Churchill