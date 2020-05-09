Victor H. Rouse
1941 - 2020
ROUSE, Victor H. I am so very sad to say my best friend and wonderful husband has passed away. Vic suffered from dementia and died peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Vic was born to Phil and Flo Rouse in Saint Stephen, N.B. on January 4, 1941 and always said he had the best of times growing up. Vic loved socializing and helping others and owning Merit Insurance & Bonding Agency allowed him to do both. He cared deeply for his staff and had the utmost respect for his clients. Vic had been a member of Cordova Bay and Highland Pacific Golf Clubs and although his game suffered towards the end, he did enjoy getting out and swinging a club. Vic leaves his loving wife Barbara; brothers and sisters-in-law Doug, Ron, Linda and Barney, Janice and Peter. Also sister Jean (Victoria), nephew and nieces; son Robert and family (Vancouver) and daughter, Karen and family (Vancouver) My deepest thank you to the Doctors, nurses and caregivers who looked after Vic while he was at Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital. No service by request.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
