With great sadness we announce the passing of Victor James Keating. Victor courageously fought a long battle with cancer. His spirit and determination to win was inspiring to all. He passed away peacefully on June 4 at RJH. Survived by his children, Michael Keating (Kristine Anderson), Vana (Paul) George and Lisa (John) Sherrah, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and ex-wife Doreen More (Bull) and niece Carel Mcleod, and nephews, Rick Parsons and Patrick Frith-Smith. Predeceased by wives Nancy McDonald and Daphne Burns. Vic will be incredibly missed by his family and many friends and was loved by all who were fortunate to have known him. His great sense of humour will surely be missed. Vic was selflessly concerned for everyone else but himself. The family would like to thank Dr. Glenn, nurse Kim and the staff at RJH for the months of care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Agency. Condolences and celebration info
Published in The Times Colonist from June 21 to June 23, 2019