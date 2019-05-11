Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor L. Chen. View Sign Obituary

Victor, who would be 64 years of age today, is a man remembered for his wisdom and loved for his wit. To all the young engineers that he mentored and to all those that still think of him at the golf tournaments that he loved to be a part of - take a moment to pause. Pause for an extended hug, pause to see humor in ever conversation or pause to remember moments from the "good old days".



Our family and friends invite you to visit McMinn park where legacy benches have been installed across from where his five grandchildren play, pay respect to his monument at the Royal Oak Burial Park (Section T) that he himself designed or consider a donation to the City of Langford memorial fund for students entering the field of engineering.



Langford is truly more connected to its neighbours with the completion of the new parkways. You would be so proud. We will never forget how flags flew at half mast for you and the red and yellow flowers on the city boulevards (your favourite colours) will remind us of the days you brightened our lives.

Victor, who would be 64 years of age today, is a man remembered for his wisdom and loved for his wit. To all the young engineers that he mentored and to all those that still think of him at the golf tournaments that he loved to be a part of - take a moment to pause. Pause for an extended hug, pause to see humor in ever conversation or pause to remember moments from the "good old days".Our family and friends invite you to visit McMinn park where legacy benches have been installed across from where his five grandchildren play, pay respect to his monument at the Royal Oak Burial Park (Section T) that he himself designed or consider a donation to the City of Langford memorial fund for students entering the field of engineering.Langford is truly more connected to its neighbours with the completion of the new parkways. You would be so proud. We will never forget how flags flew at half mast for you and the red and yellow flowers on the city boulevards (your favourite colours) will remind us of the days you brightened our lives. Published in The Times Colonist on May 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close