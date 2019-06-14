Victor Tong Yuen Chan

Obituary

CHAN, Victor Tong Yuen Victor passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019 at age 51. He is survived by his beloved mother, Sue Donald, his sister, Linda Yee (Dr. Kenny Yee); niece, Laura Yee and nephew, Colin Yee from Nova Scotia. Victor was predeceased by his father, Tony Chan; step-father, Doug Donald; and nephew, Andrew Yee. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to BC Mental Health & Substance Use Services or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 14 to June 15, 2019
