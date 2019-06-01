Our mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully at Victoria General hospital with her family attending. She was the fourth and youngest child of William H. and Florence E. Davies (nee Kenah). Born in Liverpool, England at the end of WW1 and weathered the great depression in childhood to emerge as a competent enterprising woman. Victoria married George E. Todd (deceased), moved to India and raised two daughters, Joan and Ann. The family emigrated to Victoria, Canada in 1956 where Victoria quickly gained employment in the Bank of Montreal. At 60 Victoria had a brief retirement before becoming a successful realtor with Oak Bay Properties.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan Wale (Norman) and Ann Tulloch. Grandchildren: Michael, James and Jason Wale and Nicholas and Adele Tulloch. Also 11 grandchildren: Justin, Ben, Andrew, Matthew, Eryn, Jocelyn and Julia Wale, Sophie and Thomas Weeks in Canada and George and Emily Tulloch in Scotland.
The family appreciates the excellent care given to Victoria at both the Amica at the Gorge and Victoria General Hospital.
A funeral will be held at 2.00pm, June 8th at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 1, 2019