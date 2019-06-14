CHAN, Victor Tong Yuen Victor passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019 at age 51. He is survived by his beloved mother, Sue Donald, his sister, Linda Yee (Dr. Kenny Yee); niece, Laura Yee and nephew, Colin Yee from Nova Scotia. Victor was predeceased by his father, Tony Chan; step-father, Doug Donald; and nephew, Andrew Yee. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to BC Mental Health & Substance Use Services or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 14 to June 15, 2019