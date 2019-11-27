Vida passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Vida lived a vibrant life. Born in Nova Scotia, she was raised by her loving mom alongside sister Bep and brother George. She moved to Victoria in 1969 on a family transfer with the Navy to V.U. 33 and worked for the BC Ferries for 23 years. Vida made many beautiful friendships along the way. She enjoyed lunches and swimming with the girls, shopping for vintage treasures and spending time with the Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She will be dearly missed by her children Alana, Scott (Leslie) and Steven (Louise); her grandchildren Christopher, Jacqueline, Simon, Camille and Alissa; great-granddaughter Olivia, with another one on the way. Vida will miss her partner, Bruce. She was a lover of animals and in particular Shandi, Bertie and Jeeves.
A service to remember Vida will be held Saturday, November 30th, 11:00am, at the St. Luke’s Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honour to the Victoria SPCA.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019