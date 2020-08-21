TROWSDALE, Vina Alma Passed away at the North Bay Regional Health Center on Monday, August 10th, 2020, at the age of 97. Vina was born at Wakeham, Gaspe, Quebec on September 13th, 1922. She is survived by a son Laughlin (Red) and his wife Beverly Lovingly remembered by her three grandsons Charles, Winston and James (Leora) and great-grandchildren Samantha, Tristan (Jacklyn), Morgan and by her great great granddaughter Ember. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Amelia Pelletier of London, Ontario and Howard Clark of Thorold, Ontario. Remembered by her nieces and nephews. Vina was predeceased by her husband Bob in 1993, her son Kevin in 2007, and by her parents Charles Patterson in 1929 and mother Hazel Clark in 1991. She served in the RCAF for 2 1/2 years during World War II. In Calgary she had been a member of the Mizpah Chapter H 6, the Order of the Easter Star (Hillhurst Rebekah Lodge #116) and St. Martin's Anglican Church. She lived in various places in Canada from Newfoundland to BC including over 40 years in Calgary, 6 years in Edmonton and settling in North Bay since 2007. At present she was a member of the Christ Church Anglican Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Christ Church Anglican in North Bay. In lieu of flowers donations to Operation Eyesight, Stars Air Ambulance Service or Christ Church Anglican would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Martyn Funeral Home with online condolences at www.martynfh.com