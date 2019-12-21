Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Alfonsus Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

SULLIVAN, Vincent Alfonsus My favourite sport was always talking and making new friends. So here goes my final story, I promise! I was born in Luseland, Saskatchewan on July 17, 1924. I learned the value of hard work and being frugal during the depression. My brother and I built our family cabin on the homestead during those tough years. This led to a career in carpentry and I went on to build four family homes as well as many other residences, bridges, and apartments. I was married to Rae Frenette for 54 years. She predeceased me in 2004 as did our sons, Patrick, in infancy, and Keith, very recently at the age of 56. I have always said my children were my best investment and this proved very true during my senior years and short illness! I leave behind: Donna (Bud), Marie (Stephen), Doreen (Ross), Tom, Ted and Gordon (Maria). My grandchildren: Dawn, Bill, Matthew, Chris, Nina, Johnathan, Kelsey, Kayla, and Tim and their partners and ten precious great grandchildren. I was married to Ida Schibli from 2006 until 2017, and I was also very close to her children: Walter, Peter, and Karen and their partners, children and grandchildren. I loved work and I always loved a project. In fact, I was very busy in my last days completing a job that I had started with my grandchildren. On December 18th, 2019 I left this world peacefully with my work done saying, "It was great ride." I invite my family and friends to join me for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church with a reception to follow in the Church Hall. Time to celebrate my ninety-five years, well lived, before my interment at Royal Oak Burial Park at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at







