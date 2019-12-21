SULLIVAN, Vincent Alfonsus My favourite sport was always talking and making new friends. So here goes my final story, I promise! I was born in Luseland, Saskatchewan on July 17, 1924. I learned the value of hard work and being frugal during the depression. My brother and I built our family cabin on the homestead during those tough years. This led to a career in carpentry and I went on to build four family homes as well as many other residences, bridges, and apartments. I was married to Rae Frenette for 54 years. She predeceased me in 2004 as did our sons, Patrick, in infancy, and Keith, very recently at the age of 56. I have always said my children were my best investment and this proved very true during my senior years and short illness! I leave behind: Donna (Bud), Marie (Stephen), Doreen (Ross), Tom, Ted and Gordon (Maria). My grandchildren: Dawn, Bill, Matthew, Chris, Nina, Johnathan, Kelsey, Kayla, and Tim and their partners and ten precious great grandchildren. I was married to Ida Schibli from 2006 until 2017, and I was also very close to her children: Walter, Peter, and Karen and their partners, children and grandchildren. I loved work and I always loved a project. In fact, I was very busy in my last days completing a job that I had started with my grandchildren. On December 18th, 2019 I left this world peacefully with my work done saying, "It was great ride." I invite my family and friends to join me for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church with a reception to follow in the Church Hall. Time to celebrate my ninety-five years, well lived, before my interment at Royal Oak Burial Park at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019