Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Doris HEASLIP. View Sign

HEASLIP, Viola Doris, passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Viola is survived by her son Dan; granddaughter, Claire (Roman); great-grandchildren, Mai, Violetta and Briar; sister Bette; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Pre- deceased by her husband Donald, 2003, and daughter, Pat, 2002. She loved to travel and visited a number of countries around the world including Japan, France, New Zealand and England; as well as 17 trips to Alaska. She was a founding member of the Victoria Rose Club. A memorial tea will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. For those who wish to do so, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Victoria Women In Need Community Cooperative, 785 Pandora Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8W 1N9

HEASLIP, Viola Doris, passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Viola is survived by her son Dan; granddaughter, Claire (Roman); great-grandchildren, Mai, Violetta and Briar; sister Bette; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Pre- deceased by her husband Donald, 2003, and daughter, Pat, 2002. She loved to travel and visited a number of countries around the world including Japan, France, New Zealand and England; as well as 17 trips to Alaska. She was a founding member of the Victoria Rose Club. A memorial tea will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. For those who wish to do so, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Victoria Women In Need Community Cooperative, 785 Pandora Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8W 1N9 Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close