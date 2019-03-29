HEASLIP, Viola Doris, passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Viola is survived by her son Dan; granddaughter, Claire (Roman); great-grandchildren, Mai, Violetta and Briar; sister Bette; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Pre- deceased by her husband Donald, 2003, and daughter, Pat, 2002. She loved to travel and visited a number of countries around the world including Japan, France, New Zealand and England; as well as 17 trips to Alaska. She was a founding member of the Victoria Rose Club. A memorial tea will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. For those who wish to do so, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Victoria Women In Need Community Cooperative, 785 Pandora Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8W 1N9
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019