Violet passed away peacefully at her Parkwood Court home in Victoria on May 22, 2019, at the age of 99. She is predeceased by her husband Harold and son Brian; sisters Nellie, Annie and Jessie; and brothers Sonny and Tom. Violet is the beloved mother of Keith, Ernie, Ralph and Dale. She will missed by them and daughters-in-law Theresa, Lynn, Susan, Betty, Sydney and Zlata; her grandchildren Tara, Laura, Jeffrey, Aaron, Stephanie, Mara, Justin, Julian, Carlos, and Elena, and their spouses; great grandchildren Hayate, Sae, Kao, Abbigail, Camilla and James; and many nieces and nephews. Violet was raised in Jasper and Vancouver. After completing teacher's training at the Vancouver Normal School in 1940, she went north to the Peace River country to teach for 44 years. She moved to Victoria in 1984, where she pursued her passions in arts and crafts. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Rev. Lon Towstego of Anglican Diocese of BC will officiate. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society (https://arthritis.ca) or Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://mssociety.ca).
Published in The Times Colonist from May 25 to May 27, 2019