Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Brooks (Mableson) SKETCHLEY. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

Violet passed away peacefully at her Parkwood Court home in Victoria on May 22, 2019, at the age of 99. She is predeceased by her husband Harold and son Brian; sisters Nellie, Annie and Jessie; and brothers Sonny and Tom. Violet is the beloved mother of Keith, Ernie, Ralph and Dale. She will missed by them and daughters-in-law Theresa, Lynn, Susan, Betty, Sydney and Zlata; her grandchildren Tara, Laura, Jeffrey, Aaron, Stephanie, Mara, Justin, Julian, Carlos, and Elena, and their spouses; great grandchildren Hayate, Sae, Kao, Abbigail, Camilla and James; and many nieces and nephews. Violet was raised in Jasper and Vancouver. After completing teacher's training at the Vancouver Normal School in 1940, she went north to the Peace River country to teach for 44 years. She moved to Victoria in 1984, where she pursued her passions in arts and crafts. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Rev. Lon Towstego of Anglican Diocese of BC will officiate. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society (

Violet passed away peacefully at her Parkwood Court home in Victoria on May 22, 2019, at the age of 99. She is predeceased by her husband Harold and son Brian; sisters Nellie, Annie and Jessie; and brothers Sonny and Tom. Violet is the beloved mother of Keith, Ernie, Ralph and Dale. She will missed by them and daughters-in-law Theresa, Lynn, Susan, Betty, Sydney and Zlata; her grandchildren Tara, Laura, Jeffrey, Aaron, Stephanie, Mara, Justin, Julian, Carlos, and Elena, and their spouses; great grandchildren Hayate, Sae, Kao, Abbigail, Camilla and James; and many nieces and nephews. Violet was raised in Jasper and Vancouver. After completing teacher's training at the Vancouver Normal School in 1940, she went north to the Peace River country to teach for 44 years. She moved to Victoria in 1984, where she pursued her passions in arts and crafts. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Rev. Lon Towstego of Anglican Diocese of BC will officiate. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society ( https://arthritis.ca ) or Multiple Sclerosis Society ( https://mssociety.ca ). Published in The Times Colonist from May 25 to May 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close