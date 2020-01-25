Violet George

Obituary

GEORGE (HAWKES), Violet (nee Thomas) Lifelong Victorian. Age 95. Took flight 23/12/19 to be with her beloved Doug George. Volunteer/Leader/Teacher with Oak Bay Parks Program, YWCA Synchronized Swim Team, Weight Watchers, Victoria Round/ Square Dance Clubs, Hospice Social Group, Royal Victoria Museum & more. Survived 2 camping/white water rafting trips though the Grand Canyon, Kite flying behind power boats and motherhood. With love Sandra, Gordon, Julie, Rick/Heather, Shelly/Steven + 3, Jeff/ Amanda, Angie + 2.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
