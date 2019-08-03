WARD, Violet Hilda It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing of Vicky Ward who passed away peacefully on July 25th aged 91. Predeceased by her loving spouse John Ward, she was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and auntie. She was a beautiful and caring woman who had a love of ballroom dancing and travelling. Now at peace and forever in our hearts, Vicky will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019