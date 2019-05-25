Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Marjorie Rush. View Sign Obituary

RUSH, Violet Marjorie (nee Fair) June 4, 1927 - May 19, 2019 Goodbye and Fair-well to the beautiful, vivacious Marge, born in Bateman, Saskatchewan to Stanley and Bernice Fair, adored by husband Mervin all these 70 years, loved by children Robert and Libby (Glen), proud sibling to nine brothers and sisters. Her early years were spent in Saskatoon until she swept Merv off his feet. A memorable meeting in 1944 while Merv was in the Air Force led to their marriage in 1949. As they moved to various communities across Canada where Merv applied his engineering skills, Marge would be actively involved in the community; her greatest passion was helping others. A gifted quilter, cook, knitter, gardener, seamstress, bridge player and volunteer Marge was a hands-on kind of woman, always busy with projects and people. She was particularly proud of winning an award at the Calgary Stampede for a stunning afghan; her quilts were exquisite. A special thank you to the staff at 2 SW at the Royal Jubilee Hospital where Marge received amazing care in her final days and prior to that, the wonderful staff at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney. A private gathering will be held in the Fair Rose Garden on Marge's birthday. For those who wish, donations in her memory may be made to Rest Haven Lodge, Sidney or Mount Newton Centre Society.





