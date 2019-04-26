Born in Glasgow Scotland in 1935, Vi and her family immigrated to Canada in 1967. The family slowly made their way west and settled in Victoria in 1977 where Vi had a successful career in interior decorating. She is survived by her children Stephen (Liz), Katrina (Glenn), Andrew & granddaughters Sarah, Robyn. The family is grateful to all the staff at the Priory for their care over the last year. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on May 7, 2019 at The Central Saanich Cultural Centre, 1209 Clarke Ave, Brentwood Bay, B.C.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 26, 2019