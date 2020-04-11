Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Anne Carter. View Sign Obituary

CARTER, Virginia Anne (nee Harding) December 7, 1924 - April 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we say good bye to a beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. A vivacious spirit who embraced life and enjoyed it to its fullest, Ginny will be remembered for her tremendous contributions and love for theatre, music, the performing arts and most especially, her family. Her children, Todd and Angela, were the light of her life. Her love and thorough enjoyment of family parties, picnics in Beacon Hill Park and singing around the piano are remembered fondly. When her grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah, arrived, her heart only grew bigger. Born in Calgary, Ginny was the youngest of six. She became enthralled with theatre first in Western Canada High School and then Studio 14, studying under Betty Mitchell. This led to a life-long love of the theatre, both off and on the stage. Ginny took part in many in productions with Langham Court Theatre and the Victoria Operatic Society and a leading role in the TV production of Turns. She married Robert (Bob) Carter in 1952, moving to Victoria with Todd and Angie in 1963 and soon after Ginny began what became an almost 30-year tenure at Canada Trust. Ginny is survived by Todd (Cathy), Angie, Matthew and Sarah Carter, sister Marie Conrad, and many adored nieces and nephews. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. For those who wish, donations to Langham Court Theatre would be welcomed.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

