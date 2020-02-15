Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Brown. View Sign Obituary

BROWN, Virginia February 8, 1926 - January 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia (Ceal) Brown (nee Gorst) on January 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Mum was predeceased by her beloved parents Augusta and Peter, her siblings Peter, David, Robert and Mary, her son-in-law Sid, and her husband Bill. She is survived by her children Jeannette, Lorraine (Mike) and Tom, her grandchildren David, Triena, Darren, Lisa, Steven, Brenda, Michael and Melissa; 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be profoundly missed by all of us! Mum was born in Winnipeg, but happily spent most of her almost 94 years on Vancouver Island (mainly in Victoria). She began her working life at 14 in a Victoria bakery. She married Dad when she was 19 and took time out to care for her family. Mum later returned to work as a caterer for the Hudson's Bay. Her final Job was at Mt.Tolmie Hospital. She worked there alongside her sister Mary. Mum saved a good portion of her wages so that she and Dad could travel. Over the course of several years, they visited England and Wales, Barbados, Hawaii, Arizona and Las Vegas, etc. Mum often reminisced about their misadventures and happy experiences. Throughout her life, Mum was an outstanding Homemaker. When family or friends dropped in, she would typically say that "there isn't much in the cupboard, but stay for a bite to eat." Then she would set a fancy table and a wonderful meal would appear...always with a choice of desserts. Family Sunday dinners usually consisted of a roast and vegetables fresh from the garden, with an English trifle for dessert. The grandkids were fascinated by her seemingly bottomless picnic baskets. There was something special for everyone. Her sandwiches were crust free and her cheese biscuits were a particular favorite. Mum also loved her flower gardens and flower arranging. She won several prizes for her arrangements at the Saanich Fair. Over her last 29 years in Saanichton, Mum was an active participant at the Brentwood Seniors Centre. Her catering and flower arranging skills were certainly appreciated at the afternoon teas. In more recent years, she enjoyed perusing the thrift shops in Brentwood and Sidney. Her "finds", ranged from china, crystal, baskets and furniture (her green couch and chair), to her many, many purses. Mum was proud of her "Grands" and her "Greats". She encouraged them in their varied interests and attended their activities (sports. music. dancing, etc.) whenever possible. Mum made it clear to her family that wherever we were or whatever we did in life she loved us and wanted us to be happy. She also believed that "laughter is the best medicine". The family would like to thank the Beacon caregivers for their kindness and support over the last year. Thanks also to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. We will be having a tea to celebrate Mum's life (on a date to be determined) in the Spring.





