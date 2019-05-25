Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Davies. View Sign Obituary

Davies, Virginia (Ginni) October 31, 1949 - April 23, 2019 Ginni Lee to your long-time friends at Oak Bay high school in Victoria, you developed stage one diabetes as a teenager. Your parents, both doctors, guided you through that reality and supported you in conquering the challenges you had to face daily, privately, without most people being aware of your condition. You excelled in your studies, stayed fit and strong both mentally and physically. You could have easily obtained a medical degree, something you always planned for. So very bright! Married early, had three children, supported a husband through medical school, reluctantly you accepted the role as a wife and mother, so disappointed that support to become a doctor in your own right wasn't there. You did however carry on with your education. Shortly after giving birth to twins, you accepted a master's degree from UBC in Audiology. You went on to add more educational accomplishments and honours in your work as an Audiologist, teaching at BCIT, UBC and with Work Safe BC. In 1989 I met you and we fell in love. We had 30 years together as soul mates, not everyone is fortunate enough to experience that. You can never give up hope of finding love, right my darling? We experienced conflicts, challenges and disappointments regarding your health along with other issues. Over the years we worked together to suppress and deal with where this was obviously heading. Through it all you were stoic, determined, never complaining, you had a great fun-loving disposition. Neither of us were perfect, we struggled, that's for sure! We stayed together and committed to the challenge this journey took us on. There were changing medical conditions and needs, later you were diagnosed as having Focal Alzheimer's. We took on all those challenges, accepted some and found ways to get the best out of life beyond medical predictions and opinions. We laughed a lot, cried together at times, but always pressed on. Ginni, you loved life, you certainly loved people, your family and friends. Halloween was a great time for you, being born on the 31st October 1949. Ginni died peacefully on April 23rd, 2019, in the arms of her caregiver Darlene. Ginni you passed away a few minutes before I returned to Lady Minto hospital after being with you throughout the day. My lovely Ginni, you will be sorely missed, but always remembered and cherished. Your loving husband, Robert.





