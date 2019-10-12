SKILLINGS, Virginia Joy (nee Russell) With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mom, Virginia Joy Skillings. Mom passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was deeply cherished and will be so very sadly missed by her children Sharon, Peter (Patti), Michael (Karen) and Gordon (Marion). Her 8 grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, along with her 2 great-grandchildren, and another on the way. Nana made the best cookies ever and after a visit you were pretty much guaranteed to be sent home with a full tin. She was a gracious hostess, known for putting on parties at the drop of a hat. Family dinners followed by silly games were always special at Mom and Dad's. Joy was predeceased by her husband John in 2004, who was also her high school sweetheart, and our Dad. We would like to thank the staff at RHJ 5N and Victoria Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion they showed Joy in her final days. "We'll take care of the leaves Nana" A Celebration of Joy's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the CNIB or Victoria Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2019