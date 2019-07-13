Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Laverne Webb. View Sign Obituary

WEBB, Virginia Laverne November 1927 to July 1, 2019 Our mother was born in Ladysmith, B.C. to Anna and Alfred Dady. She was a sister to Arthur, Norma, Bethia, Ruth and Gerald. Her childhood home was filled with love, laughter, respect, honesty, integrity and faith. Those principles would guide our mother throughout her life. She loved sports (particularly badminton), music and laughter. Virginia's badminton skills culminated in the winning of provincial trophies in both singles and doubles. Virginia married Keith Stevens in 1946 and together they had four children - Geoffrey, Dolores, Anna and Myrna. After our Dad worked in logging and ran a construction company, our family moved to Saskatchewan where our Dad formed another construction company. Mom was always active in the company, doing design work and physical labour on top of being a full-time wife and mother. Our father died in a plane crash on Father's Day 1967 and the crash site wasn't discovered for 16 months. That time period involved the greatest challenge of Virginia's life. She became the sole provider for the family, working at a TV station using her English skills as a copywriter and then copy editor. Her creativity in advertising resulted in her winning numerous awards. Virginia married Raymond (Bud) Webb in 1978. Bud was a widower, a former RCMP officer and construction company owner. Bud had 3 children - Cindy, David and Susan. After a short time Virginia and Bud moved to Victoria where, with the help of family friends, they started their own furniture business. The business enabled Virginia to utilize her business skills and more importantly her natural sales abilities. After 10 successful years Virginia and Bud sold the business and retired. In retirement Virginia and Bud travelled extensively, enjoyed summers at their Ladysmith cottage and watched their blended family grow to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (with more to come). Bud died in 2009. He is greatly missed by all of us. Mom, now a widow for the second time, carried on with her life-long devotion to her Church, family, extended family and many dear friends. For many years Virginia was a member of P.E.O., an organization that provides University scholarships for young women. As her health began to fail significantly, Virginia bravely decided to go to sleep on her own terms. Our mom went to sleep and beyond on July 1st. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at Cordova Bay United Church, 813 Claremont Ave., Victoria on August 17th at 2:00 pm.





WEBB, Virginia Laverne November 1927 to July 1, 2019 Our mother was born in Ladysmith, B.C. to Anna and Alfred Dady. She was a sister to Arthur, Norma, Bethia, Ruth and Gerald. Her childhood home was filled with love, laughter, respect, honesty, integrity and faith. Those principles would guide our mother throughout her life. She loved sports (particularly badminton), music and laughter. Virginia's badminton skills culminated in the winning of provincial trophies in both singles and doubles. Virginia married Keith Stevens in 1946 and together they had four children - Geoffrey, Dolores, Anna and Myrna. After our Dad worked in logging and ran a construction company, our family moved to Saskatchewan where our Dad formed another construction company. Mom was always active in the company, doing design work and physical labour on top of being a full-time wife and mother. Our father died in a plane crash on Father's Day 1967 and the crash site wasn't discovered for 16 months. That time period involved the greatest challenge of Virginia's life. She became the sole provider for the family, working at a TV station using her English skills as a copywriter and then copy editor. Her creativity in advertising resulted in her winning numerous awards. Virginia married Raymond (Bud) Webb in 1978. Bud was a widower, a former RCMP officer and construction company owner. Bud had 3 children - Cindy, David and Susan. After a short time Virginia and Bud moved to Victoria where, with the help of family friends, they started their own furniture business. The business enabled Virginia to utilize her business skills and more importantly her natural sales abilities. After 10 successful years Virginia and Bud sold the business and retired. In retirement Virginia and Bud travelled extensively, enjoyed summers at their Ladysmith cottage and watched their blended family grow to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (with more to come). Bud died in 2009. He is greatly missed by all of us. Mom, now a widow for the second time, carried on with her life-long devotion to her Church, family, extended family and many dear friends. For many years Virginia was a member of P.E.O., an organization that provides University scholarships for young women. As her health began to fail significantly, Virginia bravely decided to go to sleep on her own terms. Our mom went to sleep and beyond on July 1st. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at Cordova Bay United Church, 813 Claremont Ave., Victoria on August 17th at 2:00 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close