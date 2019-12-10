CHADWICK - Virginia Mae (nee Bosdet) passed away peacefully in Langley, BC, on December 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents George and Blanche Bosdet, sister Betty Kurth, and brother Doug. She will be missed by loving husband Richard, her children Doug (Sarah) and Linda (Malcolm) Odell, her grandchildren Nika, Avery, Chantal, Tiarnán, and Fionnbharr, her brother Bruce (Christine), and brother-in-law Wally Kurth. Virginia was a caring person who valued the time spent with family and friends. She had an unwavering faith in God, and was an active member of the Christian Science church community. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 2-4 PM, at the Aldergrove Kinsman Community Centre, 26770 29 Ave, Aldergrove, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Bow-Isle (bowisle.ca/ways-to-give) would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 10, 2019