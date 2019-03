Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginio L. Rocha. View Sign

It has been a year since we lost our best friend, our Dad, Husband and Vavo. A day has not gone by that we don't think about you. We wish you were here with us today but know that God had better plans for you, as he only picks the best. We miss you and love you so very much. Love you always and forever, your loving Family.