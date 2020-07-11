1/
Vivian Joyce Sailor
SAILOR, Vivian Joyce (Fussey) July 18, 1932 - July 3, 2020 Born in Morden, Manitoba, Joyce passed away peacefully in her sleep July 3, 2020 Predeceased by her husband Frank Sailor 2012, Joy is survived by her daughter Sharon Alison Sailor. Joyce was one of nine children, and leaves her one surviving sister Edith Saunders (Tom) in Arlington, Washington, as well as many nieces and nephews near and far ...she will be missed by our close knit family. She loved being part of the original Victoria Girls Drill Team, and worked for BC Tel and Acme Supplies. Special thanks to Garret Schack and staff at the Victorian (Atria) for their continued care thru Covid-19. We also wish to thank Scott Blair and Nicole Kinsman of the Saanich Community Health Services for their support. Their will be no service at Joyce's request.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
