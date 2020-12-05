ANDERSON, Vivian Mary (nee Blatchford) September 27, 1933 - November 18, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Predeceased by her parents, Reg and Jessie Blatchford, and her sister Joyce. Vivian was born in Calgary, Alberta, where she would eventually meet the love of her life, Larry (Lionel). Mom and Dad married, and moved to Victoria in 1952 when Dad joined the Navy, and there they started their family. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Larry; her sons Gary (Heather), and Alan (Karen); her daughter Nancy (Dave); four-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Over the years, Mom enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, traveling to parts of the world, and living life to the fullest. We were all fortunate to be a part of her life right up until her last days. She will be greatly missed. There will be a family gathering to celebrate her life at a later date, but there will be a livestreamed graveside service at 1pm on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Please email kmount@arbormemorial.com
for the link and the password.