1/1
Vivian Mary Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Vivian Mary (nee Blatchford) September 27, 1933 - November 18, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Predeceased by her parents, Reg and Jessie Blatchford, and her sister Joyce. Vivian was born in Calgary, Alberta, where she would eventually meet the love of her life, Larry (Lionel). Mom and Dad married, and moved to Victoria in 1952 when Dad joined the Navy, and there they started their family. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Larry; her sons Gary (Heather), and Alan (Karen); her daughter Nancy (Dave); four-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Over the years, Mom enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, traveling to parts of the world, and living life to the fullest. We were all fortunate to be a part of her life right up until her last days. She will be greatly missed. There will be a family gathering to celebrate her life at a later date, but there will be a livestreamed graveside service at 1pm on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Please email kmount@arbormemorial.com for the link and the password.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved