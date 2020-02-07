Vivian Melanie Williams (1995 - 2020)
Service Information
Care Funeral Services
2676 Wilfert Road
Victoria, BC
V9B5Z3
(250)-391-9696
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Pauquachin Hall.
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Pauquachin Hall.
Obituary

WILLIAMS, Vivian Melanie March 25, 1995 (Nanaimo, BC) January 31, 2020 (North Saanich, BC) Fefe will be dearly missed by daughter Chloe Johnny; father Bruno Williams; mother Angela Thomas; 7 siblings; along with other relatives & friends. She leaves many wonderful memories of her love of family, her kind, gentle & non-judgmental nature. Both the prayers 7pm Friday, February 7 & Funeral 9am Saturday, February 8, 2020 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
