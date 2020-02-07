WILLIAMS, Vivian Melanie March 25, 1995 (Nanaimo, BC) January 31, 2020 (North Saanich, BC) Fefe will be dearly missed by daughter Chloe Johnny; father Bruno Williams; mother Angela Thomas; 7 siblings; along with other relatives & friends. She leaves many wonderful memories of her love of family, her kind, gentle & non-judgmental nature. Both the prayers 7pm Friday, February 7 & Funeral 9am Saturday, February 8, 2020 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020