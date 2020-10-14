In her 94th yr. Vivian peacefully slipped away at Luther Court Society's care facility, which had been her home for the past 5 years. Born and raised in Victoria, she was predeceased by husband of 66 yrs, Norman, in 2014. She is survived by daughters Norma (Mike), Marianne (Robert), son Tim Cindy), and daughter Cheryl (Steven) grandchildren Jay (Billy), Jordan (Andrea), Cassie, Brandon, Stephen and great grandchildren Aliyah, Jacob, Abby and Jasper.



Mom was an avid learner. Having had to quit school in grade 9 to go to work to help her parents support the family of 5 siblings, once she was married and started her own family she constantly worked to improve her truncated education. She was a hard worker and took many night courses to improve and gradually worked her way up to a job she loved and made many life long friends at Victoria General Hospital.



Respecting our mom's wishes, there will be no service or memorial gathering.



Internment will be at Royal Oak Cemetery.



Tim and Norma take this time to offer a special thank you to the staff at Luther Court especially 2nd Floor for their kind and loving care and making Viv's final days pass with dignity. The community at Luther Court is very special and is so important to one's life. It is, we believe, that environment of friendship,caring and respect made mom's life full of happiness till the end. One last special thanks to Nehat for his exceptional reading skills. Dr.Merali and Irene for all their splendid care of our parents.



Thank you too to Viv's great grandchildren for putting on the play at the end of her bed on her last evening. We are sure she heard every word and was smiling over the display of love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store