Vivien Brooke-Harte
BROOKE-HARTE, Vivien June 5th, 1925 - June 29th, 2020 Forever in our hearts and minds, Vivien has joined her son John, spouses Tony and Jack, daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Brooke as well as all her siblings in the afterlife. Survived by her sons Nigel and Anton (Kayo), grandson Gevan(Gigi), step-son Mark Read, (Karen), Naomi and Keiko,Tim and Celia and their families. Viv was an inspiration and loved by many. The favourite granddaughter of maternal grandfather James Lindsey who recognized her talent as an actor. Vivien lived by these words: Carpe Diem and the best facelift is a smile. A woman who chose her perfume to match her spirit: La Vie Est Belle. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a bursary in Vivien Brooke-Harte's name for a promising young female actor attending Langara's Studio 58th has been set up to which one can contribute by going to https://langara.ca/foundation/find-a-project/vivien-brooke-memoriam/index.html.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
