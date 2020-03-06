Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivien SANFORD. View Sign Obituary

Vivien Sanford (nee Parfitt), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in the early evening of Friday, February 28th, 2020. Vivien had been a resident of Saanich Peninsula Extended Care since November 2019. The family wish to express their appreciation and gratitude for the kindness and care they gave to Mum.



Vivien was born in Parksville, B.C. on November 12th, 1927. She grew up in Vancouver, where she met her future husband, Don. Both attended Kitsilano High School, where their fathers were teachers. They married on June 15th, 1950. Most of Vivien's married life was spent at Prospect Lake, raising her six children while actively involved in community activities. She was a Girl Guides leader, a Sunday School teacher and a pre-school teacher, beloved by all who knew and worked with her. She owned and operated "Through the Looking Glass" preschool until retiring in 2000. Her love of children, her kindness and compassion for others have had a profound effect on all who knew her. Her home, a constant source of good food (especially pies), good times, unconditional love and happiness was always a welcome refuge for offspring, their offspring, spouses and friends. Vivien had a way of making everyone feel welcome and special. Her love of home, family and friends inspired the annual Community Christmas party, in years gone by. Food, drink and merriment were never in short supply and these events are remembered fondly by all who attended.



Though Vivien grew up in Vancouver, she spent much time in Victoria, where her Dad (Ivor Parfitt) spent the summers working for Parfitt Construction. Vivien spoke fondly of happy childhood memories at the Parfitt summer camp, near Mt. Doug park. Vivien's love of camping extended to her own family. She was always ready for summer vacation with kids and Don ("Mr. Camper"). Her easy-going nature and fun-loving sense of humour was a valuable asset on those many "epic adventures" in the Rockies. These experiences inspired a love of camping for successive generations in years to come. Several family reunions have been held in the Rockies since - the last one being when Mum was 85 and "hiked" (in a wheelchair) up to the train tracks at the Spiral tunnels.







It is sad to say goodbye to someone who was truly an amazing woman, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Vivien was predeceased by her husband (Don), sister (Freda) and granddaughter (Kristina). She is survived by her six children: Linda Kishkan (Dan), Debby Davis (Grant), Andy (Kathy), Wendy Pretty (Mike), Judy Lister (David), and Bob, 18 grandchildren: Lisa (Chad), Jeremy (Erin), Adam (Brooke), Eric (Erin), Andrea (Jeremy), Lindsay (Hoppi), Trevor (Jacquie), Matt (Adrienne), Kylie, Brandi, Rhiannon (Nigel), Luke, Stacey (Matt), Mark (Sierra), Festus (Khristi), Josh (Kim), Zach (Kari), Jadyn and 30 (and 8/9s) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Maxwell White.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prospect Lake Community Hall on Sunday, March 29th, from 2:00-4:30. All are welcome.

Vivien Sanford (nee Parfitt), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in the early evening of Friday, February 28th, 2020. Vivien had been a resident of Saanich Peninsula Extended Care since November 2019. The family wish to express their appreciation and gratitude for the kindness and care they gave to Mum.Vivien was born in Parksville, B.C. on November 12th, 1927. She grew up in Vancouver, where she met her future husband, Don. Both attended Kitsilano High School, where their fathers were teachers. They married on June 15th, 1950. Most of Vivien's married life was spent at Prospect Lake, raising her six children while actively involved in community activities. She was a Girl Guides leader, a Sunday School teacher and a pre-school teacher, beloved by all who knew and worked with her. She owned and operated "Through the Looking Glass" preschool until retiring in 2000. Her love of children, her kindness and compassion for others have had a profound effect on all who knew her. Her home, a constant source of good food (especially pies), good times, unconditional love and happiness was always a welcome refuge for offspring, their offspring, spouses and friends. Vivien had a way of making everyone feel welcome and special. Her love of home, family and friends inspired the annual Community Christmas party, in years gone by. Food, drink and merriment were never in short supply and these events are remembered fondly by all who attended.Though Vivien grew up in Vancouver, she spent much time in Victoria, where her Dad (Ivor Parfitt) spent the summers working for Parfitt Construction. Vivien spoke fondly of happy childhood memories at the Parfitt summer camp, near Mt. Doug park. Vivien's love of camping extended to her own family. She was always ready for summer vacation with kids and Don ("Mr. Camper"). Her easy-going nature and fun-loving sense of humour was a valuable asset on those many "epic adventures" in the Rockies. These experiences inspired a love of camping for successive generations in years to come. Several family reunions have been held in the Rockies since - the last one being when Mum was 85 and "hiked" (in a wheelchair) up to the train tracks at the Spiral tunnels.It is sad to say goodbye to someone who was truly an amazing woman, mother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.Vivien was predeceased by her husband (Don), sister (Freda) and granddaughter (Kristina). She is survived by her six children: Linda Kishkan (Dan), Debby Davis (Grant), Andy (Kathy), Wendy Pretty (Mike), Judy Lister (David), and Bob, 18 grandchildren: Lisa (Chad), Jeremy (Erin), Adam (Brooke), Eric (Erin), Andrea (Jeremy), Lindsay (Hoppi), Trevor (Jacquie), Matt (Adrienne), Kylie, Brandi, Rhiannon (Nigel), Luke, Stacey (Matt), Mark (Sierra), Festus (Khristi), Josh (Kim), Zach (Kari), Jadyn and 30 (and 8/9s) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Maxwell White.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prospect Lake Community Hall on Sunday, March 29th, from 2:00-4:30. All are welcome. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close