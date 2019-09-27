GENT, Vivienne Born March 25, 1929 in Blackpool England, died August 22, 2019. She immigrated to Canada in 1961 with her family and moved to Victoria in 1975. Viv had many careers - as a banker, realtor, and pharmacy clerk. But her life's work was with animals. She was the president of The Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders for a number of years and rescued many animals and found them good homes. She also supported many other animal welfare groups. She was a member of St. Philips Anglican Church for years. She had a great sense of humour and in Viv's own words "When I die, don't cry for me Argentina!" She leaves behind her brother Fred and many good friends. There will be a celebration of Viv's life on Saturday, October 5 from 2 - 4pm at St. Philips Anglican Church, 2928 Eastdowne Road. Donations in Viv's memory can be made to an animal welfare group of your choice.





