It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of a beloved father, grandfather and friend after being diagnosed with cancer.



Wally was an outdoorsman with lifetime membership and merits of achievement with canoeing, kayaking and power squadron organizations. He taught power squadron courses and led kayaking trips off the coast of Vancouver Island. He was also very involved in photography and square dancing and taught lapidary and silver smithing classes.



In his early days he travelled most of the world as a motorman seaman and worked in the mines at Britannia Beach. After becoming a family man, he worked as a machine operator at a drainage and metal products company and then drove truck, making deliveries to drug stores in the Lower Mainland.



Wally is survived by his two daughters Sandra (Larry) McCaffrey and Linda (Brian) Brubaker, grandchildren Amanda (Nick) Brubaker and Brian (Becky) Brubaker and pre-deceased by his wife Valborg (Sue).



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at 5AS at Victoria General Hospital and Beacon Community Services for the wonderful care he received from them. And to Bill and Linda Calver who were always there for him when his family on the mainland couldn't be.



Although he had a full and good life, we will miss his ingenuity, warmth, directness and of course his corny, but always appreciated sense of humor.



On request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 29, 2020

