PRATT, W. Desmond (Des) March 22, 1926 Moose Jaw, SK - April 20, 2020 Cobble Hill, BC It is with great sadness we announce the passing of W. Desmond (Des) Pratt at age 94. He is survived by his loving wife Marjorie of 73 years, his sons Derek (Heather) from Vancouver, Greg (Debbie), grandchild Brett (Andrea), great-grandchildren Myles & Evan in Calgary, & his 100-year-old brother Sydney (Kelowna, BC). He is pre-deceased by his parents John & Kathleen Pratt & sister Aileen Curran. Des, Dad, Gramps, Uncle Dem has touched many lives wherever he & Marjorie lived. The last thirty years home has been in Arbutus Ridge, Cobble Hill, BC. They were always quick to join different clubs & associations, often volunteering to get involved. They established many lifelong friendships along the way. They took up the game of golf at 65 years of age. Des took up soapstone carving in his early seventies after an Achilles injury some thought would slow him down. No chance of that happening. He spent the first twenty years of his life on his parent's homestead during the depression and WWII. Des & Marjorie were high school sweethearts. The Air Force called & he answered shortly after marrying Marjorie in Portage La Prairie, MB, August 1946. After his discharge the newlyweds moved to Toronto. It was here he enjoyed several career opportunities up to 1956 when a relatively new Canadian company (IBM) beckoned. His IBM career & love of travel took him & Marjorie to many parts of the world. While residing in Toronto Des & Marjorie had a large group of close friends whether it be neighbours, curling friends or business associates. Even after moving from Toronto they made a point of keeping in touch & visiting these great friends & relatives. A celebration of Des' life will be held at a later date.





