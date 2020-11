HESLOP, W. John 1927 - 2020 John was born in Stocksfield, Northumberland, England on July 27, 1927 and passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 in Victoria, BC. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Anez as well as his son, Simon and daughter, Sarah. Following John's wishes there will be no service. Donations, if so desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC & Yukon. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com