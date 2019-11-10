Beloved husband of Sylvia; previously of Erna, the mother of his children: Heather (Alan) Pate, Richard (Kelly), Chris (Christine). Gramps to Greg (Sandra) Pate, Erin (Roy) Norman; Nigel & Gillian Ellsay; Andrea, Ryan & Cari Ellsay. Great-gramps to Rebecca, Kaitlyn & Samantha Norman; Merreck, Kellan & Olive Pate.
Long extinguished career with BC Govt. & BCSC in Kamloops, Vancouver & Victoria. Dedicated service to Scouts Canada & Sea Scouts. Traveled North America by RV. Cruised all 7 seas; visited all 7 continents. Especially enthusiastic about steam trains wherever they could be found.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 10, 2019